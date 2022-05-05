Barclays Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $48.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.97.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 509,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,825 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 665.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 219,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 190,407 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 217.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,639 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,558,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $114,601,000 after acquiring an additional 251,329 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.