BARK (NYSE:BARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BARK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of BARK opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. BARK has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $140.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that BARK will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BARK in the third quarter worth approximately $14,554,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BARK by 27,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 1,854,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BARK by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,564,396 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in BARK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BARK in the third quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

