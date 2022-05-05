Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the gold and copper producer on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 241,797 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 109,518 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 69,525 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,489 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.