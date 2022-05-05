Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of GOLD opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 241,797 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 109,518 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,365,365 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 375,498 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.