Barrington Research Begins Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Research analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMLS. StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $293.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.42. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cumulus Media news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

