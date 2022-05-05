BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.68-24.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.21 billion.
Shares of BCE stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $59.34.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that BCE will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in BCE by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 340,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
