BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.68-24.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.21 billion.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that BCE will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in BCE by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 340,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.