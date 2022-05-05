BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Price Target Cut to €76.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €84.00 ($88.42) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
BESIY opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $98.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.48.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.1198 per share. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. BE Semiconductor Industries’s payout ratio is 40.23%.
About BE Semiconductor Industries (Get Rating)
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.
