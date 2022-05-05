Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The company has a strong track record of technical innovation working with the engineering teams of market leaders. Bel has consistently proven to be a valuable supplier to the foremost companies in its chosen industries by developing cost effective solutions for the challenges of new product development. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 402.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Bel Fuse by 22.9% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

