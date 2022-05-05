Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BLCM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

BLCM stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

