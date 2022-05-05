Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck Acquires 2,100 Shares

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) CEO Jeff Benck bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,018.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BHE opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $861.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Benchmark Electronics (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.