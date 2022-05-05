BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BRRGF stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. BerGenBio ASA has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.
BerGenBio ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BerGenBio ASA (BRRGF)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BerGenBio ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BerGenBio ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.