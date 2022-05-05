BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BRRGF stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. BerGenBio ASA has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

