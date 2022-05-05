Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of BGRY stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Grey will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 6,959.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 121,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

