Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $10.55.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
