Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 5,867,118 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,353,454 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $152,022,613.68.

On Monday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,391,884 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $159,996,334.12.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,086,590 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $274,370,664.60.

On Monday, March 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 7,277,649 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $402,381,213.21.

On Friday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $133,080,241.07.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 24,136,074 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,722,738.04.

On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,926,716.90.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $725,133,325.06.

OTCMKTS BRK-A opened at $494,343.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506,933.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469,622.28.

Separately, Edward Jones cut Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Berkshire Hathaway (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.