Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $614.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Betterware de Mexico ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $105.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.83 million. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

