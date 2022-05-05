B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&G Foods has underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been seeing input cost inflation for a while now. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the gross margin contracted 160 basis points, hurt by the greater-than-expected input cost inflation. This includes higher raw materials and transportation costs. B&G Foods expects the input cost inflation to have a major industry-wide effect in fiscal 2022. Nonetheless, B&G Foods continued to see higher demand for its products as consumers are cooking and baking at home. For fiscal 2022, it expects to keep witnessing solid consumer demand for its products compared with pre-pandemic levels. Gains from buyouts, like Crisco, are also aiding. Management remains committed to its goal of increasing sales, profitability and cash flows via new product development.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BGS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of BGS opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

