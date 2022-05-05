BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 61.8% annually over the last three years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGCP. StockNews.com lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

