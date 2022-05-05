BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BGC Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.67.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 3,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,639,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 690,387 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 5,705,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 767,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

