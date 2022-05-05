BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Douglas Hailey Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) Director Douglas Hailey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in BGSF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in BGSF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BGSF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

