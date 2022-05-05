BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BGSF news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BGSF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in BGSF by 20.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 507,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 86,267 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in BGSF by 35.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BGSF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

