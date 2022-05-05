Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by an average of 78.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of BGFV stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.73.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.
In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
