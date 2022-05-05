Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.75. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $1,908,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.