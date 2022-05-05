Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.80.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.75. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $1,908,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
