Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $188.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.80.

BILL stock opened at $175.45 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.75.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $298,138.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $782,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bill.com by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $9,635,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $3,313,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

