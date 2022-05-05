Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

