Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $501.29.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $395.84 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $347.88 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 163,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

