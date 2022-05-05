Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Lowered to $500.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TECH. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $395.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $347.88 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after buying an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,684,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after buying an additional 218,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

