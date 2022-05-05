Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $395.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $347.88 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.14.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

