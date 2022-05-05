BioCardia (BCDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BioCardia as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

