BIOLASE (BIOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. BIOLASE has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.57. BIOLASE has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $23.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,462 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 335,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 114,432 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,682 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 334.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

