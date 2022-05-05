BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 15,347 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41.
BMRN opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20.
Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
