BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 15,347 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41.

BMRN opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

