BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.51.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVXV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

