Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNOX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 195,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Bionomics makes up approximately 1.9% of Light Sky Macro LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Light Sky Macro LP owned 3.49% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

