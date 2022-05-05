BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE:HYT opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 140.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 53,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.