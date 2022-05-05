BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:HYT opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.