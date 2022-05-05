BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

