BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CII opened at $20.00 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

