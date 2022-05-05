BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CII opened at $20.00 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
