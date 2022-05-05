BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
