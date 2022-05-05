BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
NYSE BKT opened at $4.60 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.
About BlackRock Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
