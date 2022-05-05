BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BKT opened at $4.60 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 120,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

