Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $21.40.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent acquired 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 310,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

