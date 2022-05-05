Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $21.40.
In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent acquired 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
