BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MUA stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.