BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.50 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $16.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 146,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
