BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.50 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 146,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.