BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 350.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 261,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

