BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $50,336.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 10.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

