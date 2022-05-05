BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $50,336.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
