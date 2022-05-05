BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $11.29 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

