BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MUE opened at $10.97 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

