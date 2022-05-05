BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 319,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 53,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.