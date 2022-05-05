BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $9.90.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
