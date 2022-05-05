BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 119,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 51,178 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 78,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.