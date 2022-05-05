BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $15.60.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
