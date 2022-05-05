BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE MIY opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

