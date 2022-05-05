BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

MYN stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $14.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

