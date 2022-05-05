BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

MPA opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

