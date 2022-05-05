BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE MQT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

